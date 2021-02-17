WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Free Online Seminar for Property Owners Living in Historic Tax Districts is Wednesday

[LISTEN] Free Online Seminar for Property Owners Living in Historic Tax Districts is Wednesday

By Leave a Comment

JAMESTOWN – Residents who live in three different Historic Districts in the city are invited to attend a seminar on Wednesday night that focuses on historic tax credits.

The Wellman Building, 403 Lakeview Ave., and 11 Broadhead Ave. are all properties that have an opportunity to participate in the Historic District Tax credit program.

The three districts are the city’s Downtown Historic District, the Lakeview Historic District, and the Forest Heights Historic District.

Properties located in these three districts are eligible for both New York State and Federal Rehabilitation Tax Credits that can cover as much as 40% of qualified rehabilitation expenses.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the tax credit programs is invited to attend a Free Tax Credit Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The workshop is being conducted by the Preserve Buffalo Niagara organization, in conjunction with the Jamestown Renaissance Corporation.

FREE Zoom Tax Credit workshop is planned for Wednesday, February 17th

For more information, go to the JRC website at:  http://jamestownrenaissance.org/historic-districts or contact Mary Maxwell at: 716 708 6964 / mary@jamestownrenaissance.org

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.