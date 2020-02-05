[LISTEN] Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Police Chief Harry Snellings Offer Update on Recent Shooting Incidents

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Jamestown Police Chief Harry Snellings held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on a number of shooting incidents that have occurred in Jamestown during the past few months.

According to Chief Snellings, city police are doing everything possible to identify and arrest those involved in a shooting that occurred last month on Jan. 25 on Hazzard St. where a person was shot while driving their vehicle, along with another that was reported on Christmas Day on Newland Ave. in which police said four to five shots were fired at a vehicle from a person standing in the area.

LISTEN TO THE AUDIO FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE



Snellings said both those incidents are believed to be connected and were targeted incidents.

“Recently we put out a media release that talked about us recovering the vehicle that was directly involved in the [Jan. 25] shooting. During the course of the investigation we’ve been able to identify all the individuals involved and it also led us into tying it to the Newland Ave. shooting on Christmas Day. So there’s a link there. We are working with local and federal partners to approach this at every angle we can,” Snellings said.

The chief added that until police speak with the victim they are unable to arrest possible suspects in the case.

“Our shooting victim is in stable condition and once he is able to be interviewed then we’ll go down and do that,” Snellings said.

Snellings also addressed the Nov. 30 shooting at the Bullfrog Hotel Bar and Grill on E. 2nd St. A man identified as Tony Nuebauer was struck twice and was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

No charges have been filed in the incident and Snellings said Neubauer has retained an attorney; adding that attempts to interview Neubauer through his attorney have been unsuccessful. As a result, the JPD has now ended its investigation and turned the matter over to the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sundquist said the press conference was meant to update the public and to ask for input and cooperation.

Anyone with information regarding past shootings is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, through the anonymous tip line at 483-8477 (TIPS) or via the Tips 411 cellphone app. All tips are kept confidential.