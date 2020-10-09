[LISTEN] Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist Presents the 2021 City Budget

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist presented a $34.86 million proposed 2021 spending plan during a budget rollout presentation on Thursday afternoon at city hall.

Sundquist’s budget – the first one he’s presented since being sworn in as mayor at the start of this year – contains a $1.66 million (4.5%) reduction in spending over the current year.

However, despite the 4.5% cut in spending over the current year’s budget, the Sundquist spending plan contains no layoffs. It also proposes a 0.72% reduction in property taxes, resulting in a savings of 17 cents per thousand assessed value.

Sundquist said he and his staff were able to make the reduction through a series of department restructuring, as well as finding cuts in legacy costs, including healthcare for retired city employees.

The budget will now go to the Jamestown City Council for its review.

A complete copy of the budget is also available on the city website.