[LISTEN] Rep. Tom Reed – April 21, 2020 Conference Call

Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY-23) holds his weekly conference call with regional media and is joined by several upstate Republicans to discuss and make a case for reopening the upstate economy on a regional basis, rather than state-wide as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed. Joining Reed were state Senators George Borrello, Tom O’Mara, and Rob Ortt and Assembly members Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply