[LISTEN] Rep. Tom Reed – April 21, 2020 Conference Call

Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY-23) holds his weekly conference call with regional media and is joined by several upstate Republicans to discuss and make a case for reopening the upstate economy on a regional basis, rather than state-wide as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed. Joining Reed were state Senators George Borrello, Tom O’Mara, and Rob Ortt and Assembly members Chris Friend and Phil Palmesano.