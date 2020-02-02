[LISTEN] Rep. Tom Reed – March 27, 2020 – $2.2 Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Bill Conference Call

WASHINGTON – Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY-23) Holds a Conference Call with region media on Friday afternoon, March 27, to give his thoughts about the passage of the $2.2 Trillion stimulus bill and also fields questions from reporters.

The House on Friday approved the package, tossing a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic and Republican leaders were working in tandem and hoping to quickly pass the measure by voice vote to accommodate members scattered around the country and reluctant to risk flying back to the Capitol.

There was no doubt the House would give overwhelming final congressional approval to the largest economic bailout legislation in U.S. history.

A centerpiece of the stimulus package is that it will provide direct financial assistance to Americans in the form of checks with the amount received based on income.

Individuals who earn $75,000 in adjusted gross income or less would get direct payments of $1,200 each, with married couples earning up to $150,000 receiving $2,400 — and an additional $500 per each child.