[LISTEN] Rep. Tom Reed – March 31, 2020 Coronavirus Conference Call

Conference Call on March31 with Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23), who provides an update on the coronavirus situation with regional media. Reed comments on the amount of assistance requests his office has received, stimulus check status, travel advisories, unemployment, and testing – among others topics.
