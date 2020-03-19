WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LIVE] Arts on Fire LIVE – Razz and Friends March 5, 2020 Performance

Ralph “Razz” Rasmussen plays with an ensemble of other talented musicians during a live performance at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Multimedia studios. Also feature a pre-performance interview with WRFA General Manager Dennis Drew.
Recorded in front of a live studio audience on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Image courtesy of Peter Weinreich

