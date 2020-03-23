Local Foundations to Announce COVID-19 Response Fund Monday Afternoon

JAMESTOWN – COVID-19 Response Funds are quickly launching across the country. A coalition of Chautauqua County funders say the Chautauqua County Crisis Response Fund: Covid 19 has been established thanks to generous contributions from philanthropic and business partners.

This fund will be managed in partnership with the local United Ways (Northern and Southern Chautauqua County), local Community Foundations (Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation) and a number of private and corporate foundations. It serves as a coordinated response to pool resources to meet the immediate needs of our community today, and to support long-term needs that are not yet known.

There will be a full announcement on Monday listing the earliest contributors and a process by which resources will be deployed to community-based organizations on the front lines of this pandemic.