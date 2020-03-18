Local United Ways to Provide Community Coordination During COVID-19 Crisis

JAMESTOWN – Working in partnership with government agencies and community-based organizations, Both United Way of Southern Chautauqua County and United Way of Northern Chautauqua County will be acting as a hub to provide key linkages between individuals that want to volunteer and agencies providing emergency services to vulnerable populations during the COVID 19 crisis in our community.

Both organizations are gathering information on anticipated needs by non-profit organizations, and will provide community volunteer coordination to meet those needs.

If you are an individual that needs help and don’t know where to go ;

; If you would like to Volunteer to provide help ;

; If you are an organization that needs to find volunteers .

Please call United Way of Southern Chautauqua County at (716) 483-1561 for South County Needs. Please call United Way of Northern Chautauqua County at (716) 366-5424 for North County needs.

The staff will assist you in a timely fashion and will work hand in hand with our local agencies to coordinate all immediate community and individual needs.