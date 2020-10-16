Mitrano Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Reed Campaign for Defamatory Campaign Order

PENN YAN – The democratic candidate for the local congressional district has filed a cease and desist letter with Republican Congressman Tom Reed’s reelection campaign.

Democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano for New York’s 23rd Congressional District filed the cease and desist letter earlier this month, demanding that the Reed campaign stop airing an ad that she says contains baseless and defamatory allegations against her. She gave the Reed campaign until this past Wednesday to stop running the ad.

On Thusday, Mitrano said her campaign is filing formal complaints with the Federal Election Commission and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and it will send cease and desist letters asking broadcast stations to stop airing it on grounds of defamation of character.

The Reed ad describes Mitrano as anti-police, something Reed claims he “extrapolated” from Facebook. Mitrano – who has police officers in her family – said that extrapolation is not a defense for defamation, and said there is no truth to the claim by Reed.