National Comedy Center Offers Free Admission to Chautauqua County Youth Through April 11

JAMESTOWN – The National Comedy Center has announced “Family Field Trips” in which all Chautauqua County youth are admitted for free for a period of eight weeks.

Starting this Thursday, February 18th, children and teens age 17 and under will be admitted for free at any time with an accompanying adult paying a discounted rate of just $10 – 60% off regular adult admission price – now through April 11, 2021 (up to three children and teens per adult).

The time period is intended to be inclusive of the current school winter break, running through spring break.

Advanced reservations are strongly recommended at ComedyCenter.org/Family.

“Local kids should experience what hasn’t been possible in the form of group school field trips during COVID, so during this eight-week period inclusive of both school breaks this semester, they are welcome here for free,” stated National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson. “The $10 for an accompanying adult with up to three kids helps cover the PPE — our LaughSafe Kit — needed to experience the interactive museum. We hope everyone in our community will help spread the word to every family they know.”

The National Comedy Center is open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 am to 5 pm and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while COVID safety protocols are in place.