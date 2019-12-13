National Comedy Center Plans More Outdoor Movies in 2020

JAMESTOWN – More free outdoor movies will be shown in downtown Jamestown next year.

The National Comedy Center has announced its “Comedy Under the Stars” feature film series will continue in 2020 as it presents a series of ten free comedy feature films on its two 350-foot, jumbo outdoor screens.

Films that will be shown in 2020 include Airplaine!, Toy Story, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Groundhog Day, and Cars, among others. The films will start being shown on Memorial Day weekend and will run on various Thursday nights through mid-October of next year.

The movie series announcement for next year follows two highly-attended National Comedy Center free outdoor movie nights earlier this year with the showing of Space Balls and Ghostbusters.

For more information visit ComedyCenter.org.