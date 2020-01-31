NCC Currently in the Lead for USA Today Readers’ Choice “Best New Museum” Travel Award

JAMESTOWN – After the first ten days of online voting, The National Comedy Center is currently in the lead for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for “Best New Museum.” Online voting continues through Monday, February 17 at noon.

The National Comedy Center was one of 20 new museums in the United States nominated for this award by a panel of nationally-recognized travel experts for the USA Today travel award series, which celebrates outstanding destinations, attractions and experiences.

The National Comedy Center is asking visitors, fans and supporters to cast their vote for the museum as part of the public voting process to select a winner. Everyone is invited to vote daily, now through Monday, Feb. 17 at noon ET.

Vote daily for the National Comedy Center at www.VoteComedyCenter.com.

The winner of the “Best New Museum” award will be announced on Friday, February 28, 2020.

In 2019, the National Comedy Center was nominated for the USA Today “Best New Attraction” award, where it was voted #2 out of 20 new attractions by USA Today readers, and chosen as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in the USA Today poll.

Opening in the summer of 2018, the National Comedy Center is the nation’s official cultural institution and state-of-the-art museum dedicated to comedy.