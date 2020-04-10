New York State COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 7,000, State Enlists Extra Funeral Home Directors

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York is enlisting extra funeral home directors to help deal with the the increasing number of deaths as the state continues to deal with a growing number of fatalities associated with COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo said that 799 people died on Wednesday, up from 779 that died a day earlier. New York has confirmed 7,067 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the pandemic struck 40 days ago, but over 4,100 of those deaths – more than half – have come just during the past week.

The fatalities are increasing as the rate of hospitalizations, including placing people in intensive care units for the infectious disease, continue declining.

So far the state has seen 161,000 total confirmed cases, with 14,590 listed as recovered.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is now over 466,000 with more than 16,600 deaths. Worldwide, there are over 1.6 million confirmed cases and nearly 98,000 deaths.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo announced Thursday five new testing facilities downstate, primarily in minority communities.

The Governor is also asking all New Yorkers who have recovered from COVID-19 to contact the state and donate blood.

And the governor announced as part of his executive order, golf courses are considered non essential, meaning they can not be open for business even as the weather improves.