No New COVID-19 Cases Reported for Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE – After a three-day stretch that saw nine new cases being reported locally, there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County for Monday. Meanwhile, county health officials said an additional 73 tests came back negative.

Health officials also said there remains 14 active confirmed cases and 230 people are in quaratine/isolation – 16 more than Sunday.

Statewide, there has been 351,000 confirmed cases of the virus with 28,300 reported deaths. Across the US, the total case count has exceeded 1.5 million, with over 90,300 deaths reported. And around the world, there are now over 4.8 million confirmed cases, with close to 320,000 deaths reported.