No New Quarantines Reported in Chautauqua County, Health Department Offers Tips for Residents

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County health officials say that as of Thursday afternoon there have been 0 cases of the novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). In addition, two people remain in precautionary quarantine, no one is in mandatory quarantine, and no one is in mandatory isolation in our county.

Precautionary Quarantine is for persons who have had recent travel to China, Japan, South Korea or Italy and does not have symptoms; have had proximate but not direct contact with an infected person; or any person suggested by state health department.

Health officials put out a list of COVID-19 guidance and safety tips.

What is the guidance on personal hygiene?

Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (sing the “happy birthday” song to yourself twice slowly). If soap and water are not available, use hand-sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough. Cough into your elbow or a tissue. Throw tissues in the trash. Wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as phones, computers, door knobs, elevator buttons, light switches, toys, and serving utensils.

What should I do if I feel sick?

STAY HOME, except to get necessary medical care. If you have a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and especially if you are 65 years or age or older, are pregnant or have chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, a compromised immune system, chronic lung disease and/or cancer, call your healthcare provider.

Should I go to work?

If you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, STAY HOME . Call your employer and let them know. Follow advice above.

. Call your employer and let them know. Follow advice above. Do not go back to work until you have been fever-free for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing drugs like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen.

Should I consider telecommuting?

If you are sick, STAY HOME.

Employers and workers should consider telecommuting where appropriate.

Should I send kids to school?

If your child is experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms, keep them HOME, except to get necessary medical care. Follow advice above.

Follow advice above. Do not send them to school until they have been fever-free for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing drugs like Tylenol or ibuprofen.

Can I go to public gatherings? Church? Sporting events? Museums?

If you are sick, STAY HOME.

If you are 65 years of age or older, are pregnant, or have chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, a compromised immune system, chronic lung disease and/or cancer, we are advising you to limit your exposure to large gatherings and crowds (greater than 10 people).

If you have no symptoms, it’s okay to go to events but we’re asking everyone to continue to practice good hygiene and remain vigilant about their health.

Will Chautauqua County be cancelling large events?

Right now, we are not recommending that any large events or public gatherings are cancelled but we will continue to monitor developments and adjust as needed.

Can I visit my elderly family members?

Again, if you’re sick, STAY HOME. If you are not sick, it is fine to visit your family members but please continue to practice good hygiene.

If you are not sick, it is fine to visit your family members but please continue to practice good hygiene. We also ask that if your elderly family member has any of the following chronic conditions – heart disease, diabetes, a compromised immune system, chronic lung disease, and/or cancer – they avoid large gatherings and events.

Nursing Homes and other Adult Care Facilities have limited visiting hours and are prohibiting ill persons from visiting.

Should I wear a mask?

If you are sick, STAY HOME. Follow the above advice. Consult with your doctor to determine if wearing a mask is necessary.

Follow the above advice. Consult with your doctor to determine if wearing a mask is necessary. If you are not sick, there is no need to wear a mask in public.

Do I need extra supplies/canned goods?

It is always good to have what you and your family need on hand, but there is no need to stock up on extra supplies.

However, as a good practice, if you have an underlying medical condition(s), we recommend contacting your pharmacy to make sure you have restocked on your prescriptions.

Can I go to restaurants?

Again, if you are sick, STAY HOME.

If you do not have symptoms, it is fine to go about your daily life – just continue to practice good hygiene.

Can I take public transportation, a cab or Uber?

If you are sick, STAY HOME. Follow advice above.

Follow advice above. If you are not sick, yes, but remember to practice good hygiene-avoid touching your mouth or face, wash your hands often with soap for 20 seconds following the ride, and cough and sneeze into your sleeve (not your hands).

How can I stay up to date on the latest information?