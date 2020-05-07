Polar Vortex will Lead to Temperatures 15-20 Degrees Below Normal

BUFFALO – Early May is going to feel more like early March during the next couple days.

A Polar vortex is moving into Southern Canada and much of the eastern United States, bringing winter-like cold across the eastern half of the nation with some snow also likely in the Northeast.

As a result, Mother’s Day could feel more like St. Patrick’s Day in some areas before a gradual recovery occurs next week.

In some areas – including Chautauqua County – a coating or more of snow is possible. But even in places that won’t see snow, temperatures will still sit some 20 degrees or more below average as a strong cold front slides all the way down near the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says temperatures in the Jamestown area will be around 30 degrees for Thursday night and will likely drop down to the mid 20s on Friday night. There’s also a good chance for snow showers from Friday through Sunday.

Forecasters say frost could even visit places such as northern Georgia and the western Carolinas late this weekend.

For Chautauqua County, forecasters say residents should plan for a prolonged period of freezing temperatures at night late this week through the middle of next week. Snow showers Friday night through Saturday night will produce minimal accumulation, but will result in sharply reduced visibility at times.