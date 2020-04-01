Portion of Route 394 in Kennedy Temporary Closed Tuesday night Due to Standoff Incident

KENNEDY – The New York State Police issued a shelter in place order in Kennedy early Tuesday night as the result of an apparent standoff incident.

The order was issued just after 5 p.m. and included residences located along Route 394, between Route 62 and Wheelock Road. Traffic was also closed in that area.

The order was the result of an apparent standoff between police and a person in the area and the order was lifted later in the evening.

No injuries were reported. State police in Jamestown did tell WRFA on Wednesday morning that the individual was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation and no charges were filed.

No other details into the incident have been released.