Rally Held at North County Hospital that Is Slated for Closure

IRVING – A coalition of community leaders, healthcare workers, and elected officials gathered at a press conference and rally Friday in Irving to call on the Board of Directors and administration of TLC/Lakeshore hospital to cease its move towards closure.

The rally was coordinated Sen. George Borrello (R-Irving) and came a week of the state Office of Mental Health (OMH) Project Review Committee stated that the hospital must remain open.

The Committee cited the lack of a transition plan for meeting the region’s mental health and health care needs as the reason for their decision.

Despite the ruling and threats of fines and other regulatory enforcement, hospital administration says they will continue with the closure.

