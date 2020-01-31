Reed Meets with Local Chautauqua County Officials During Roundtable Meeting

MAYVILLE – Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23) recently met with elected officials from around Chautauqua County to discuss important issues such as workforce development, protecting and preserving our bodies of water, and working together across all levels of government.

Reed hosted the meeting to get to know new elected officials and maintain good working relationships with other elected officials from the area.

“We believe it is important to keep those lines of communication open and flowing,” Reed said. “Meeting with Chautauqua County officials and really hearing about the issues they face on the local level is something we really care about. The only way we can all be successful is if we work together.”

Among those in attendance was State Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, County executive PJ Wendel, and Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist – among others.

“I’d like to thank Congressman Reed for bringing together leaders from around Chautauqua County to discuss issues that impact us at both the state and federal level,” said Sen. Borrello. “It was a productive meeting that will strengthen cooperation and collaboration.”

Mayor Sundquist said, “I appreciated being a part of Congressman Tom Reed’s elected officials’ roundtable recently. Collaboration is key in finding solutions for some of the issues Jamestown is facing and I look forward to working together to better our community.”

“It was a privilege and an honor to host Congressman Reed’s elected officials roundtable,” said Wendel. “The Congressman took time to listen, engage and assist with implementing improvement strategies in our communities. Collaboration and working together is the key to success here in Chautauqua County.”