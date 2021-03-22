Reed Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Apologizes and Announces Retirement Following 2022

WASHINGTON – Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23) has issued an apology and also says he’ll be retiring from public office, following allegations of sexual misconduct that first emerged on Friday.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Nicollete Davis, a former insurance lobbyist, came forward on Friday and alleged that while attending a networking event in Minneapolis with Reed, he “briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp” and moving “his hand to her thigh.” The incident allegedly occurred in 2017, when Davis was 25 years old.

In response to the allegations, Reed initially said the account of his actions were not accurate.

However, early Sunday night, Reed’s office sent out a full statement, in which he apologized to the former lobbyist.

“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional,” Reed said.

Reed also announced Sunday he will not be running for any elected office in 2022. When Reed was first elected to Congress in 2010, he pledged to voters to only serve six terms and therefore will be retiring from public service on January 2nd, 2023. However, prior to the allegations by Davis, Reed didn’t commit to keeping with that pledge, and also was floating the idea of a possible run for Governor of New York.

Reed also acknowledged that he has struggled with alcohol in his past, and has been sober since entering treatment in 2017. However, he did not indicate if the incident in Minneapolis is was lead to him seeking treatment.

“I want to share that this occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery. With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day,” Reed said, adding, “This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.”

Reed was first elected to Congress in 2010 and he became Chautauqua County’s representative in Washington in January 2013, following redistricting and his winning the 2012 election. He has easily been reelected each subsequent election.

Prior to being elected to Congress, Reed – who is an attorney – served as the Mayor of Corning and is a graduate of Alfred University.

In recent weeks, Reed has criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo, highlighting the Governor’s own sexual harassment scandal and the handling of the state’s nursing home patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reed had also planned to hold a Town hall Meeting Monday at the Harmony Highway Building in Chautauqua County, but that has now been postponed and will be rescheduled.