Reed Won’t Support Effort to Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON – A group of Republican lawmakers orchestrating an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election will reveal their strategy Wednesday during a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College vote.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans leading the long-shot effort in Congress were still deciding the details of their strategy on Tuesday to overturn Joe Biden’s victory and instead hand it to current president Donald Trump.

On Tuesday morning, House Republicans met to discuss the situation and Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican who Represents Chautauqua County, was one of those in attendance. But unlike nearly 100 of his GOP colleagues, Reed explained during a conference call with media that he is against the effort, basing his decision on the Constitution.

“It is clear to me that the U.S. Constitution calls upon our election for president to be done at the state level. If there are issues of fraud, if there are issues of whether or not those elections are carried out lawfully, they are to be adjudicated at the state level. They are to be reviewed at the state level,” Reed said. “There is no state legislature that has asked us to intervene…. that being said, I will not be objecting to the state electors [from the Electoral College], based upon my commitment to the U.S. Constitution.”

Reed also announced the same decision during a virtual town hall meeting Monday night, drawing harsh criticism from many of the Republican and Conservative constituents that have supported him during his ten years in congress.

Trump’s attempt to enlist his allies to overturn Biden’s 306-232 election win is unlike anything ever attempted in modern times, and it is all but certain to fail. Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.