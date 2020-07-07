Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Announces New Executive Director

JAMESTOWN – The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Board of Directors has named Hillary Meyer the organization’s new Executive Director.

Following a comprehensive search and interview process conducted by the organization’s board of directors, Meyer began in the position on July 1.

Meyer has worked in arts and entertainment for more than 20 years including stints in film and television production (“Mad Men”, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, “Kinsey”).

In 2011, she joined the then Arts Council for Chautauqua County and Reg Lenna Civic Center in the accounting department. Meyer has moved up through the merging of the organizations into Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, as she became Business Manager, then Interim Executive Director beginning in September 2019.

She will be in the unique position of taking the helm of “The Reg” as it navigates a post-pandemic landscape. Board Director, Maria Kindberg states, “As the search for an executive director continued and COVID hit, it became clear to us that Hillary possessed the leadership we need to move forward. Over the past several months, her understanding of and commitment to the organization became evident. We are confident that, under Hillary’s leadership, The Reg will thrive.”

Currently The Reg is preparing to reopen upon New York State allowing theaters to resume operations in a fuller scope. It is anticipated that movies will be shown first at reduced audience capacity followed by live events. Safety protocols and procedures regarding COVID-19 prevention will be announced once an opening date is determined. Community radio station WRFA-LP 107.9 FM continues to operate fully as an essential service.

Since the organization has been closed to the public, Meyer has worked to keep The Reg afloat, securing financial support in the form of grants and loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, Chautauqua County Crisis Response Fund, Arts Services Initiative of WNY and Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

A Jamestown native, Meyer is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and is affiliated with a local Leadership Collaborative and Allen Park Women’s Club. She is actively involved in her children’s activities including area sports, Jamestown High School Cross Country team and Marching Band and Scandinavian Folk Festival dancing. Meyer lives in the city with her husband Barry (owner of Let’s Go Video) and daughters Daisy and Ruby.

For more information on Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, visit RegLenna.com.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is the license holder of WRFA-LP