Revised Gateway Lofts Project Goes Before City Planning Commission Tuesday Afternoon

JAMESTOWN The Jamestown Planning Commission will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17 and among the items on the agenda is a review of new plans for the proposed Gateway Lofts project.

In 2018 officials with Southern Tier Environments for Living (STEL), Community Helping Hands, and the Jamestown YWCA proposed renovating much of the Gateway Center building on Waters Street in order to develop 75 apartment units on the second, third, and fourth floor of the building known as the Gateway Lofts Project.

The proposal went into a holding pattern after the Planning Commission determined in October 2018 the project does not comply with the spirit or intent of the city’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, adding that as proposed, “the Gateway Lofts will create a significant impact on the environment that will perpetuate the cycle of devaluating, disinvestment, neglect and abandonment identified in the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan.”

As a result of the positive declaration made by the commission, the project was put on hold and since then, the project developers have reportedly been working with the city planning department to address the issues and the new plan will be presented Tuesday afternoon.

A discussion of the city’s zoning code is also on this month’s agenda.

The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room, 4th floor of city hall and is open to the public.