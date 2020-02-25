Route 394 Bridge in Town of Poland to be Replaced, Construction will Take 10 Months

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced that bridge rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin on March 3 on the NY Route 394 Bridge over WNY & PA RR, NY & Lake Erie RR and Conewango Creek in the town of Poland near the Chautauqua-Cattaruagus County line. As a result, the existing bridge will be closed and traffic will be directed to follow a posted detour.

Once the bridge is closed, motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour along US Route 62, Interstate 86 and Schoolhouse Road. Pedestrians and bicycles will be directed to follow a detour along US Route 62, Grubb Hill, Cook and County Line Roads.

The work is expected to last for approximately ten months but will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.