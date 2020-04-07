Second County Residents Dies from COVID-19

MAYVILLE – A second person in Chautauqua County has died from the COVID-19 virus.

That’s according to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, which reported on Monday afternoon that a male in his 70s died from the virus. Last week county health officials announced a male in his 80s had also died from the virus.

In addition to the one new death, county health officials announced another confirmed case – a male in his 40s – which brings the total confirmed cases in the county up to 19.

There are now a total of ten active COVID-19 cases in the county with seven people being listed as recovered. But a total of 91 people are under quarantine/isolation orders by the Public Health Director and are being monitored. Not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

As of Monday, 199 test results in the county have also come back negative to date.

For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that new data suggests the number of New York’s coronavirus cases is beginning to flatten, and the state may not need nearly as many hospital beds as it had expected in order to make it past the apex of the pandemic.

Last month, Cuomo had estimated there could be up to 140,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the height of the crisis. Current projections are significantly lower, the state’s coronavirus task force said in its daily briefing.

Cuomo said that currently, hospitals and health care facilities have enough ventilators and personal protective equipment, and that New York would be distributing more than 800 ventilators to hospitals. Those ventilators came from several different locations, including China, Washington, California and Oregon.

As a result of the new data and arrival of 800 new ventilators, Cuomo is apparently backing off Friday’s pledge to issue an executive order that would allow him to take ventilators from upstate hospitals and distribute them to downstate areas.

The governor also announced that schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed statewide through April 29. He said the potential fine for violations would be doubled to $1,000 as he encouraged local authorities to enforce the rules.

As of Monday, the governor said the death toll from the virus across the state is at 4,758, with the number of people hospitalized — 16,837 — also rose slightly from Sunday.

There are now over 130,000 New Yorkers now testing positive for the virus.