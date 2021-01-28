Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Chautauqua Man Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

DUNKIRK – Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a county man for allegedly leading police on a high speed chase, including driving the wrong way on Interstate 90.

Deputies say 27-year-old Jerome Rogerson of the town of Chautauqua was jailed Wednesday following the pursuit. The pursuit started after the Jamestown Police Department reported an SUV had recently been stolen from a Washington Street car dealership. The vehicle in question was spotted in Dunkirk by State police.

Instead of pulling over, Rogerson allegedly “attempted to evade police” by traveling west in the eastbound lane of the interstate.

After leaving the interstate, the vehicle went down an embankment and got stuck. Rogerson was then taken into custody. He faces multiple charges.