Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban is now in Effect Across New York

On the first official day of New York state’s ban on single-use plastic bags Sunday, shoppers had to adjust to a new reality: bring your own bags, or be handed your purchase in a paper bag.

Many stores have had signs up for weeks informing shoppers about the change while also offering reusable bags for sale.

The change is meant to reduce the estimated 23 billion plastic bags New Yorkers use per year – while still allowing for some exceptions, like food takeout, newspaper and produce bags.

Retailers could eventually face a $250 fine for continuing to hand out single-use plastic bags and a $500 fine for other violations issued in the same calendar year.