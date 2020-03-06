State Officials Give Update on Coronavirus, Local Officials Create Task Force to Prepare for Possible Cases

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced that New York State’s coronavirus (COVID-19) caseload is now at 22. The governor said that as of Thursday, there were 18 cases in Westchester County, three in New York City, and one in Nassau County. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on THursday also implored the federal government to send more test kits for the new virus.

The newly diagnosed cases include two critically ill, hospitalized patients in New York City and a hospitalized man in Nassau County.

Governor Cuomo also said the number will continue to go up as testing increases, adding that he expected “significant” spread through the public.

As health officials work on addressing the virus and try to develop a vaccine – which could take more than a year – there are still a number of steps that residents can take to minimize the spread of all respiratory illnesses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Heavily soiled hands should be washed.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

Stay up to date on vaccinations, including influenza.

Locally, the Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting that the novel coronavirus has led the city of Jamestown, Chautauqua County and Jamestown Public Schools to create a pandemic task force.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, Chautauqua County Emergency Services department, city officials and Jamestown Superintendent Bret Apthorpe have collaborated to form the task force.

The idea for the task force was created when Apthorpe was creating a plan for the school district and reached out to city officials about coordinating services.

Sundquist said the newly created group doesn’t have a name and its members have yet to be selected.