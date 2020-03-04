State Legislature Approves Bill Requiring All Back Seat Passengers to Wear a Seat Belt

ALBANY – The State Assembly and Senate have both approved legislation that would require all adult passengers in a car to wear a seat belt.

According to the Albany Times-Union, the legislation specifies that passengers 16 and older wear a seat belt when riding in any seat of a vehicle. Current state law currently requires front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt, but exempts people 16 and older from wearing a seat belt while riding in the back seat.

According to recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, almost half of the 37,133 people killed in car crashes in 2017 were not wearing a seat belt.

The bill will now go before Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his signature.