Sundquist: All City Offices will be Closed Starting Monday, Public Safety will Remain Fully Staffed

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist released a statement early Friday night in response to Gov. Cuomo’s NY State on PAUSE Executive Order:

Today, Governor Cuomo ordered all non-essential businesses to send 100% of workforce home as well as cancelling all non-essential gatherings, effective Sunday March 22, 2020. Because of this, the City of Jamestown will be closing all City offices, effective Monday, March 23, 2020. We ask for patience during this time, as almost all employees will be sent home, apart from police and fire, who will be fully staffed and responding to emergency needs. Some City employees will remain on call and all of those who can work from home will. Employees will be checking department voicemail and will have access to email during this time.

JPD will be implementing new protocols as outlined by Chief Snellings press release earlier today. We urge non-emergency calls by residents to go to dispatch, where they will be asked a series of health-related questions. Officers will be observing social distance rules when they are out in the City.

During this shutdown, City Hall will remain open to clients of Chautauqua County Mental Hygiene. Anyone wishing to make an appointment should contact Mental Hygiene directly at 716-661-8330.

Tax payments can be mailed in to City Hall or dropped off at the payment drop box at the front of City Hall. Taxes mailed in should be addressed:

“Attention: City Comptroller

East 200 Third Street

Jamestown, NY 14701”

Please use the contact information below if you need assistance from any of our departments. Again, we ask for your patience as it may take some time to respond to your message.

Mayor’s Office: 716-483-7600

Mayor @ CityofJamestownNY.com

Police Dispatch: 716-483-7536

JPD @ jpdny.com

Fire Department: 716-483-7598

Fire @ CityofJamestownNY.com

City Clerk/Treasurer: 716-483-7612

Clerk @ CityofJamestownNY.com

Development: 716-483-7541

DOD @ CityofJamestownNY.com

Public Works: 716-483-7545

DPW @ CityofJamestownNY.com

Parks, Recreation, & Conservation: 716-483-7523

Parks @ CityofJamestownNY.com

Comptroller: 716-483-7538

Comp @ CityofJamestownNY.com

Corporation Counsel: 716-483-7540

Counsel @ CityofJamestownNY.com

Assessor: 716-483-7510

Assessor @ CityofJamestownNY.com