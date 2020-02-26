Tarp Skunks Raise $500 for St. Susan Center Through Merchandise Sales

JAMESTOWN – The first ever “SkunkJunk Kickback” Fundraiser raised over $500 for the St. Susan Center, to go towards daily operations in the fight against hunger in Jamestown.

Jamestown Tarp Skunks management are excited about the amount of Tarp Skunks merchandise being sold both at the Jock Shop’s official Tarp Skunks team store, and the TarpSkunks.com online shop. The baseball team wanted to share this positivity with the community.

This month, the Tarp Skunks donated 10% of all merchandise sales to the St. Susan Center from Monday, Feb. 10 to Sunday Feb. 16 – a week long fundraiser called the “SkunkJunk Kickback.”

“We’re just happy we can do something to help Jamestown outside of our four walls. The Jock Shop is on board and we plan on doing it again and again.” says Tarp Skunks General Manager Frank Fanning.

“On behalf of St. Susan Center board, staff, and guests, I’d like to thank the Tarp Skunks, Jamestown Cycle Shop, and community for supporting us in this creative, fun way. By supplying the center with these funds, we will be able to purchase the needed items of plastic spoons, paper plates, bowls, and napkins. In the month of January alone we served 9,970 meals. Donations such as these, allow us to

continue to serve those in need 361 days a year,” says St. Susan Center Director Bonny Scott-Sleight.

The St. Susan Center helps feed the hungry in Jamestown and provide those less fortunate with a place to congregate and receive a hot meal. If you are interested in assisting the St. Susan Center, they can be reached at 716-664-2253.

Please ask the Tarp Skunks about fundraising opportunities by visiting TarpSkunks.com or calling 716-705-5600.