Teenager Charged in Downtown Stabbing Incident

JAMESTOWN – An 18-year-old was arrested Sunday night after a reported stabbing incident in downtown Jamestown.

Jamestown Police say officers were called to the area of West Fourth Street near Cherry Street on a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival officers located a 16-year-old male who had sustained a stab wound to the leg. The victim was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of non life threatening injuries.

A subsequent investigation revealed several subjects were involved in an altercation in that area, which lead to the victim being stabbed.

Police say 18-year-old Tyler Hough was taken into custody a short time later and is being charged with 2nd degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.