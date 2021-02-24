Virtual Doors Open Jamestown Event Happening This Weekend

JAMESTOWN – Doors Open Jamestown will take place this coming weekend, and the vent will be a Virtual Scavenger Hunt for this year.

The Jamestown Community Chamber of Commerce will unveil a series of videos at noon, Saturday, February 27.

Wizard of Oz themed items will appear strategically placed in each of the videos as a visual clue. When a viewer sees the clue, they can fill out an online form to enter the hunt. You can enter once for each video. The more entries, the greater your chances of winning. Prize packages will include a variety of items donated by local attractions, as well as ShopLocalCHQ Gift Cards from the Chamber of Commerce at $50, $100, and $250.

For more information, see our web page at www.chautauquachamber.org/virtual-doors-open.