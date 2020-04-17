Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from 2 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday

BUFFALO – We may already be nearly a month into the spring season, but old man winter still has a slight hold on the region.

After seeing snowfall on Thursday that was more fitting for January than mid April, areas Chautauqua County will likely see more of the same later Friday afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the western southern tier, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected mainly across higher terrain.

Forecasters say motorists can plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility this afternoon and evening. Anyone who is traveling in winter weather conditions is advised to slow down and use caution.