WNY to Enter Phase Two Starting Tuesday

BUFFALO – The country and state are both continuing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and the careful reopening of businesses and the economy.

On Monday Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Western New York Region, which includes Chautauqua County, is expected to enter Phase 2 of reopening Tuesday, following a review of regional data by global public health experts.

Locally, Chautauqua County executive PJ Wendel is urging all Phase 2 businesses to submit their plans so they are ready to reopen when the time comes. He said in his Monday Memo that it is imperative that all businesses visit the Forward New York website and comply with the state’s guidelines to help build employee trust and customer confidence.

Phase 2 businesses include:

All office-based jobs;

Retail;

Real estate services;

Barbershops and hair salons; and

Motor vehicle leasing, rental and sales.

Businesses can go online to Forward.NY.gov/ to find New York State’s guidance documents.

In addition to businesses, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced that City Hall would begin reopening to the public, although those who enter the building for city business are asked to call and schedule an appointment ahead of time. Downtown Jamestown Parking enforcement will also resume on Tuesday.

The Governor also announced the lowest rate of positive test results since the pandemic began. The State performed 50,000 tests on Sunday with less than 2 percent returning positive.

The statewide total of Covid 19 cases since the pandemic began is now over 370,000, although many of them have since recovered. It is also closing in on 30,000 deaths.