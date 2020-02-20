WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 20 through Feb. 27, 2020

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

THU FEB 20

  • Karl & Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
  • Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown

FRI FEB 21

  • Big Hat No Cattle – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
  • The Freeze – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Nick Slagle – Wine Cellar – Jamestown

SAT FEB 22

  • The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
  • Pressure Sensitive – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • Refuge – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Ryan Buzzetto – 5 Below Haggy’s Bar & Grill – Jamestown
  • Trip the Deuce – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Rusty Nail Revival – Jamestown Brewing Company – Jamestown
  • Movies at the Reg: Little Women – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

MON FEB 24

  • Rolling Hills Radio ft. John Gorka – Shawbucks – Jamestown

WE FEB 26

  • Movies at the Reg: Bombshell – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

FRI FEB 28

  • The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown

FRI FEB 29

  • The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown

