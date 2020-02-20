WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – Feb. 20 through Feb. 27, 2020

THU FEB 20
- Karl & Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
- Karaoke – Forte – Jamestown
FRI FEB 21
- Big Hat No Cattle – Bullfrog Hotel – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
SAT FEB 22
- The Geezers – Vietnam Veterans of America – Jamestown
- Pressure Sensitive – Big Shots – Kennedy
- Refuge – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Ryan Buzzetto – 5 Below Haggy’s Bar & Grill – Jamestown
- Trip the Deuce – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Rusty Nail Revival – Jamestown Brewing Company – Jamestown
- Movies at the Reg: Little Women – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
MON FEB 24
- Rolling Hills Radio ft. John Gorka – Shawbucks – Jamestown
WE FEB 26
- Movies at the Reg: Bombshell – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
FRI FEB 28
- The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
FRI FEB 29
- The Vagina Monologues – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
