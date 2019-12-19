WRFA Rock Rundown – Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2019

THU DEC 19
- Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown
FRI DEC 20
- Aria & The Voiceless – Chadakoin Club – Jamestown
- Dangerbird – Big Shots – Kennedy
- Highway Lines – Bullfrog – Jamestown
- Infinity Holiday Performance Night – Infinity Cafe – Jamestown
- Mark Mincarelli – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ryan Buzzetto – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Town Pants – Spire Theater – Jamestown
SAT DEC 21
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Holiday Party – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Bill Ward and Amanda Barton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Black Widow – Big Shots Bar & Grill – Kennedy
- Family Christmas Show ft. Jonathan Cain, Stars Go Dim, and Natasha Owens – Willow Bay Theater – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Press House Poetry Slam – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown
SAT DEC 28
- Geek Army – Shawbucks – Jamestown
Leave a Reply