WRFA Rock Rundown – Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2019

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN, PRESENTED BY ARTHUR R. GREN DISTRIBUTING

THU DEC 19

  • Karl and Mark Duo – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Comedy Open Mic – Labyrinth Press co. – Jamestown

FRI DEC 20

  • Aria & The Voiceless – Chadakoin Club – Jamestown
  • Dangerbird – Big Shots – Kennedy
  • Highway Lines – Bullfrog – Jamestown
  • Infinity Holiday Performance Night – Infinity Cafe – Jamestown
  • Mark Mincarelli – Labyrinth Press Co.  – Jamestown
  • Nick Slagle – Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Ryan Buzzetto – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
  • Town Pants – Spire Theater – Jamestown

SAT DEC 21

  • Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Holiday Party – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
  • Bill Ward and Amanda Barton – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Black Widow – Big Shots Bar & Grill – Kennedy
  • Family Christmas Show ft. Jonathan Cain, Stars Go Dim, and Natasha Owens – Willow Bay Theater – Jamestown
  • We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • Press House Poetry Slam – Labyrinth Press Co. – Jamestown

SAT DEC 28

  • Geek Army – Shawbucks – Jamestown

