$1 Million In Freight Rail Infrastructure Funding Coming To Chautauqua County

Over $1 million in freight rail infrastructure funding is coming to Chautauqua County

The funding is part of a $111.1 million investment in New York’s port and freight rail infrastructure. The funding is the largest amount ever awarded under the state’s Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program and will fund nearly 40 projects that will help modernize key freight lines and port facilities.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency will receive $1.082 million for the Monofrax track expansion and rehabilitation. This project will increase efficiency and reduce truck loads.

State officials say these investments will help advance New York’s climate goals as freight rail has proven to be one of the most fuel-efficient methods for moving commerce. A single freight rail train removes several hundred trucks from roadways, mitigating congestion and harmful greenhouse gas emissions.