12 Arrested in Drug Bust on Forest Avenue

Twelve people were arrested in a drug bust on Forest Avenue in Jamestown Friday evening.

Jamestown Police said just before 5:30 p.m., the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 70 Forest Avenue with assistance from the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team.

31-year old Jarried Dean, 51-year old Christine Dean, 36-year old Kayla Josephson, 18-year old Blaine Haskins, 56-year old Timothy Ellis, 18-year old Damon Senear, 39-year old Brandon Reynolds, 40-year old Christopher Abram, 40-year old Jonathan Mays, 33-year old Todd Dean, 52-year old Robert Barr Jr., 23-year old Lilly Willover and a juvenile were located inside of the residence.

Police said Damon Senear fled the house and was detained a short distance away. A search of the residence located 52 grams of methamphetamine, 4.9 grams of fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia. Police say Todd Dean was found in possession of an additional 0.9 grams of fentanyl.

The 12 people detained have been charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and three counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia.