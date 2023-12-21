13th Annual First Day Hikes Set for Jan. 1 in NYS

New Yorkers are encouraged to take part in the 13th annual First Day Hikes program on January 1.

The First Day Hikes program offers varied hike options for people at more than 80 locations across the state to enjoy.

The walks and hikes are family-friendly, and typically range from one to five miles depending on the location and conditions.

Noteworthy for 2024 is a hike along the newly-completed Quaker Run Multi-Use Area Trail at Allegany State Park.

A list of New York State First Day Hikes, location details, format, pre-registration requirements and additional information can be found online at: https://parks.ny.gov/events/first-day-hikes.aspx

Starting in Massachusetts in 1992, First Day Hikes are now a national event taking place in all 50 states. Most of New York’s public lands are accessible on this day and throughout the winter season.

First Day Hikes near Chautauqua County include:

Allegany State Park – Quaker Area, Salamanca; 716.379.6941

Evangola State Park, Irving; 716.475.0192

Genesee Valley Greenway, Hinsdale; 585.493.3614

Genesee Valley Greenway, Cuba; 585.209.5512

Mount Pleasant State Forest, Chautauqua; 716.363.2052