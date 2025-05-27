14 Projects Receive $175,000 Total From Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth has awarded 14 economic development grants totaling $175,000.

The funding supports economic development projects that focus on revitalization and long-term strategic investment throughout Chautauqua County. The combined value of all 14 projects is $984,000.

Many of the projects that received funding for this year have a county-wide impact, while others are located in specific communities, including Jamestown, Mayville, Sherman, and Westfield.

The applicant receiving the largest amount of CCPEG grant funding, Dream It, Do It Western New York, was awarded $25,000 for its Advanced Manufacturing Program. Two other projects that each received $20,000 in support funding include the Jamestown Department of Development’s Main Street Underpass Park project and the Village of Sherman’s effort to make public parking improvements for the Chautauqua Rails to Trails trailhead.

Funding for the projects was provided by the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. In November 2024, the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC), the umbrella organization of CCPEG, authorized the acceptance of a three-year funding award from RCWF, totaling $1.625 Million. The grant award, CCPEG’s largest financial commitment to date, extended and enhanced CCPEG’s administrative and project development capacity, helping to provide local-matching dollars to support catalytic economic and community development projects.

While the next round of CCPEG support for economic development projects will tentatively open in early 2026, CCPEG does have limited funding still available to allocate this year, specifically for high-priority economic development grant projects required local cash match.

More information about the funding program is available at CHQPartnership.org.