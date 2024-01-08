WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

14 Projects Receive $242,000 In Grants From Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth

14 projects across Chautauqua County are receiving $242,000 in grants from the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth.

The grants go to economic development projects that focus on revitalization and long-term strategic investment throughout Chautauqua County that are consistent with the county’s economic development strategic plan.

The total value of all 14 projects is estimated to be $1.88 million.

The applicant receiving the largest amount of funding was the Village of Lakewood, which was awarded $30,000 for the Hartley Park Waterfront Revitalization & Improvement Project.

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, the parent organization of WRFA, is receiving $25,000 for new theater seats and improvements to it auditorium.

Three other projects each received $25,000, including Chautauqua Opportunities‘ Arrowhead Redevelopment Project in Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Fair Conceptual Planning and Enhancement Project; and the Dream It Do It Advance Manufacturing Program.

Funding from the projects comes from a variety of sources, including Chautauqua County ARPA funding and funding from a multi-year grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

The next round of CCPEG Support for Economic Development Projects will open in the fall of 2024.

