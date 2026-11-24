167 Western New York farms are receiving almost $2.2 million in tariff relief payments through New York State’s Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program.

Statewide, up to $23 million in tariff relief payments are on their way to farmers across the state struggling under the Trump Administration’s tariff policies, with payments to more than 1,300 farmers being processed now. Funding from the Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program is providing anywhere from $1,000 to $25,000 to eligible farms and producers to help offset rising costs and market loss caused by federal tariff policies. Applications for a second round of remaining funding from the $30 million program will open on December 3, 2026, and will be accepted on a rolling basis until March 30, 2027.

The average farmer depends on export markets for about 20% of their income, and the federal tariffs imposed in 2025 have thrown those markets into turmoil. At the same time, farmers are paying more for things they need to operate, including grain, feed, and other essential inputs. More than 80% of agrochemical imports and 70% of farm machinery imports originate from countries that were subjected to U.S. tariffs.

New York’s wine industry, the third largest in the nation, supports tens of thousands of jobs and New York’s grape growers. Canada is the largest market for U.S. wine exports, including New York State wines. New York wine exports were down 77% last year, while overall U.S. wine exports decreased by 33%. Across the craft beverage industry, producers are reporting higher operational and packaging costs, which makes it more expensive to stay in business.