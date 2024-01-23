1st Annual Mike and Kathy Ricketts Leadership Award Given to Cindy Reidy

The first Annual Mike & Kathy Ricketts Leadership Award has been given to Cindy Reidy.

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Chautauqua Leadership Network (CLN) partnered to create the award and fund following the death of Mike Ricketts in Fall of 2022.

The Mike and Kathy Ricketts Leadership Fund and award is meant to annually recognize adults demonstrating leadership with a monetary award administered by CLN.

Reidy is the project coordinator for the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Project. She helps U.S. veterans coordinate peer-to-peer activities, assists with collaborating services with agencies around the county, and makes sure veterans get the help they need.

Those who wish to make donations to the Mike and Kathy Ricketts Leadership Fund can visit crcfonline.org/give or by mailing a check to the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring St., Jamestown, NY 14701.