$2.9 Million Rehab Of Barcelona Lighthouse Complete

The $2.9 million rehabilitation of the historic Barcelona Lighthouse in Westfield has been completed.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the completion Tuesday.

The 40-foot-tall stone light tower was built in 1829 and was the world’s first natural gas lit lighthouse. After being decommissioned from the Federal Lighthouse Service in 1859, the tower became privately held through multiple owners until 2007 when it was acquired by New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP). Although the lighthouse no longer is used for navigational purposes, the light is still visible today through an agreement with the Town of Westfield. The lighthouse is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historical Places.

The restoration project included replacing the lighthouse stairs, redoing all the mortar inside and out, a new roof, a new hatch and railings, a new gas line for the light, site utility upgrades and conversion of the garage into public restrooms and gift shop space. The project was funded by $2.6 million in OPRHP capital funds and is being supported in part by a $50,000 National Maritime Heritage Grant administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. Additional support was provided by local and private fundraising.

The next phase of the project is planned to begin this summer, which includes slope stabilization and trail work to the Lake Erie shoreline.