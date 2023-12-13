The 2024 Murray L. Bob Lecture will be “Robert H. Jackson: His Legacy of Justice Today.”

The lecture will be presented by Robert H. Jackson Center president Kristan McMahon. It will take place at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, December 14 in the James Prendergast Library‘s Fireplace room.

McMahon will provide the historical context from Nuremberg and how it has evolved into the International Criminal Court. She will explore the possible paths to accountability for the Russian Federation invasion of Ukraine.

For more information, contact the library’s Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 Ext. 226.