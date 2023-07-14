24th Annual ‘Cents for St. Susans’ Campaign Raises Record Amount

The 24th annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign has raised a record total amount of $32,508.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities organizers and major donors met on July 13 to announce the campaign results. In 2022, the campaign raised $26,693.15 and since 2000, the BPU yearly campaign has collected a total of $340,119.54 in donations for St. Susan Center.

St. Susan Center Executive Director Cherie Rowland thanked the Jamestown BPU and the community for its support, saying the soup kitchen has already served nearly 24,000 meals this year.