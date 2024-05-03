25th Annual ‘Cents for St. Susans’ Campaign Underway

The 25th annual Jamestown Board of Public Utilities “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign is underway.

BPU volunteers and others hope to raise at least $32,000 this year to meet last year’s total amount raised for the soup kitchen. The BPU and the community have raised $340,119 since the utility’s first campaign in 2000.

Bright yellow “Cents for St. Susan’s” coin canisters have been placed around area store and restaurant counters through July 4 to collect spare change, dollars and checks written to St. Susan Center, to help the soup kitchen feed hungry people in the Greater Jamestown Community.

St. Susan’s mission is to “freely offer meals, fellowship, dignity and respect to all who come through our doors.” The Center provides meals from 11 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. on weekdays and noon – 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The BPU offers other ways for the public to contribute to the fund drive besides the coin canisters. Checks written to St. Susan Center may be mailed to “Cents for St. Susan’s,” Jamestown BPU, P.O. Box 700, Jamestown, NY 14702-0700. Redeemable bottles and cans may be donated at the BPU Customer Service Office, Don’s Car Wash and the Southside Redemption Center.

A hot dog sale to benefit the drive will be organized and staffed outside the BPU Customer Service Office on June 13.

Each dollar donated can purchase $6 worth of food at Feed More WNY, where St. Susan purchases food. For instance, a $10 donation can purchase $60 worth of food through the food bank.

For more information, contact Rebecca Robbins at (716)661-1680 or brobbins@jamestownbpu.com.