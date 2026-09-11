2nd Annual Clymer Harvest Market Returns Sept. 12

The second annual Clymer Harvest Market returns this Saturday, September 12.

Hosted by Sweeterson Farms, LLC, the free Harvest Market will run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the municipal parking lot across from Neckers Company General Store.

After launching at Clymer Town Park in 2025, this year’s market is moving downtown as work continues on the Town of Clymer’s water system improvement project. While the move began as a practical decision, the new location places the market alongside many of the businesses the event hopes to celebrate.

The Harvest Market will bring together a variety of local and regional businesses, makers and community organizations, with offerings ranging from baked goods and specialty foods to handmade items, flowers, maple products, gifts and more.

Food and drinks will be part of the day, with Clymer Central School’s student-run The Cove Food Truck, Twin Flame Coffee Company, Neckers Company General Store and The Dutch Village Restaurant participating.

Live music will be provided by a band organized by Clymer Central School music teacher Dahland Perry. The Clymer-French Creek Free Library will also participate, and a Harvest Market scavenger hunt will give families another way to explore the market throughout the day.

Additional vendor announcements and event updates will be shared by Sweeterson Farms leading up to the market.